Joe Gacy Explains How His Character Is Different Than Bray Wyatt

In an interview with Fightful, Joe Gacy spoke about the comparisons of his character to Bray Wyatt and explained why the two are different. Gacy was in the main event of WWE NXT In Your House this past Saturday.

He said: “For me, it’s completely something else. I would say that, what I’m doing, it’s always been there for me, I just have never had platform like this to display it. I tried to go about it one way before I came to WWE and, very quickly, you have to introduce yourself and explain yourself while also having matches in other areas. Coming to WWE, weekly, you have the opportunity to introduce yourself a little bit at a time every Tuesday night. For me, it’s always been there and always been in here [points to head], it’s just coming out slowly.“