Joe Hendry Appearing on Tomorrow’s TNA Press Pass

– TNA Wrestling announced that TNA World Champ Joe Hendry will be the guest on TNA Press Pass on Thursday, April 24. The episode debuts at 2:00 pm EST. Hendry joins the show fresh off of his WrestleMania debut, where he faced Randy Orton at last Sunday’s premium live event. Here’s the full announcement:

Press Pass will be available for fans to view on-demand on TNA+ and YouTube on Thursday evening.

Tom Hannifan will host Press Pass, where media from around the world can interview the reigning TNA World Champion.

Joe Hendry became a worldwide viral sensation in 2024 with his theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” being released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry’s worldwide fame has spanned from random mentions on TV news broadcasts to part of a Savannah Bananas baseball game, and everything in between. Joe defeated Nic Nemeth in January to win the TNA World Championship and, days later, was a surprise entrant in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. He faced Randy Orton in a surprise match at WrestleMania 41, held April 20 in Las Vegas.