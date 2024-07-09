Joe Hendry Appears During Promo For WWE NXT

Joe Hendry made another quick appearance on WWE TV, appearing in a promo for this week’s WWE NXT. The promo for Tuesday’s show saw Hendry’s trademark “turn to face the camera” pose appear midway through, as you can see below. Hendry posted to Twitter afterward, noting that “WWE just said my name.”

Hendry has not been announced for Tuesday’s show at this time. The lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM

* Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

* Wes Lee addresses his future