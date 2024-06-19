Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian Appear In NXT Battle Royal, Je’Von Evans Gets Win

TNA stars Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian made surprise appearances on WWE NXT, but it was Je’Von Evans who earned a shot at the NXT Championship. Tuesday’s episode of NXT kicked off with the 25-man battle royal which included the two TNA stars.

Hendry cut a promo before the match and vowed to win the NXT Championship, then bring it to TNA. He didn’t get the chance though as the other competitors bullrushed him and got him out quickly.

The match ultimately saw Evans pick up the win and NXT Championship match, last eliminating Shawn Spears.

Led by @FrankieKazarian, here are a few of the participants for tonight's Battle Royal!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FC3sF6Uukm — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 19, 2024