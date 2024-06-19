wrestling / News
Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian Appear In NXT Battle Royal, Je’Von Evans Gets Win
TNA stars Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian made surprise appearances on WWE NXT, but it was Je’Von Evans who earned a shot at the NXT Championship. Tuesday’s episode of NXT kicked off with the 25-man battle royal which included the two TNA stars.
Hendry cut a promo before the match and vowed to win the NXT Championship, then bring it to TNA. He didn’t get the chance though as the other competitors bullrushed him and got him out quickly.
The match ultimately saw Evans pick up the win and NXT Championship match, last eliminating Shawn Spears.
You just never know who will stop by #WWENXT
8/7c @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/SUBWqT1wHX
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 18, 2024
Led by @FrankieKazarian, here are a few of the participants for tonight's Battle Royal!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FC3sF6Uukm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 19, 2024
Say his name and he appears…
Joe Hendry is here for the Battle Royal!!!@joehendry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QjVVmVccyr
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy Share Messages Following The Wyatt Sick6’s Debut
- Jeff Jarrett Discusses Jeff Hardy’s Recent TNA Return, AJ Styles Being Open To One-Off Match
- Ted DiBiase Discusses Value of Traveling With Veterans, Early Training Experience
- Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, & Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos