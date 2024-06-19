wrestling / News

Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian Appear In NXT Battle Royal, Je’Von Evans Gets Win

June 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Joe Hendry 6-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

TNA stars Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian made surprise appearances on WWE NXT, but it was Je’Von Evans who earned a shot at the NXT Championship. Tuesday’s episode of NXT kicked off with the 25-man battle royal which included the two TNA stars.

Hendry cut a promo before the match and vowed to win the NXT Championship, then bring it to TNA. He didn’t get the chance though as the other competitors bullrushed him and got him out quickly.

The match ultimately saw Evans pick up the win and NXT Championship match, last eliminating Shawn Spears.

article topics :

Frankie Kazarian, Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

