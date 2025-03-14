wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Teases That He Will Be In A Video Game Soon, Promises Upcoming Announcement
March 14, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Joe Hendry said that he is going to appear in a video game soon and promises an announcement is happening soon. He noted that he had been in contact with multiple developers. In the background of the video, there are several ads for PUBG mobile.
Joe Hendry WILL appear in a video game 👏 👏
Announcement soon… pic.twitter.com/jr83MbQ378
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) March 14, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Expresses Confusion Over Iyo Sky Beating Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw
- JBL Explains Why the John Cena Heel Turn Isn’t on the Same Level as Hulk Hogan’s
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out