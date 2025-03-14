wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Teases That He Will Be In A Video Game Soon, Promises Upcoming Announcement

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joe Hendry TNA Impact 1-30-25 Image Credit: TNA

In a post on Twitter, Joe Hendry said that he is going to appear in a video game soon and promises an announcement is happening soon. He noted that he had been in contact with multiple developers. In the background of the video, there are several ads for PUBG mobile.

Joe Hendry, Joseph Lee

