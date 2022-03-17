Joey Janela Wishes His Friends Luck in AEW, Wants to be His Own Boss Now

– During a recent interview with Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo, wrestler Joey Janela spoke more about AEW and wrestling veterans he’d like to see show up in GCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Janela on his friends still in AEW: “I wish everyone luck, you know? I wish everyone at AEW and all my friends that I don’t get to see anymore, I wish them luck and I know they feel the same about me. They know how much I love professional wrestling and how I love nothing more than helping people. I put everyone in front of myself. I always put everyone in front of myself and I will continue and I just hate politics. I just hate the political aspects of this business. But that’s every business.”

On wanting to be his own boss: “And that’s why I’m going to be my own boss and no one’s gonna tell me nothing. Because I know I’m right and I know I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world and I need to be me 100%. I can’t have anyone tell me what to do. Whether it be, I don’t know, I don’t want anyone to tell me how to wrestle, how to live my life, how to portray myself on social media. I don’t want that. I am Joey Janela. This is how I got my name out there and I’m going to be Joey Janela and this is the year that I’m gonna be the platform to prove that I’m one of the best. 100%.”

Joey Janela on veterans he’d like to see work in GCW: “I would say it’s either between Alex Wright or Marc Mero. Those are probably my two. Marc Mero’s doing shooting stars in the lakes and stuff, so maybe. You know maybe he’s looking for a comeback. Maybe we can figure something out. I know he talks to DDP a lot. I talk to DDP occasionally. Fellow Jersey man can hook me up with some Marc Mero contact and maybe we can make that happen next year. But I don’t even know if those guys, between Alex Wright and Marc Mero, those guys to me are such big names that for a Spring Break show that you’d have to them in a featured contest. So, who knows? I know Alex Wright hates America. I don’t blame him. So there’s chances are that you’ll probably never see him here again.”

As previously reported, Joey Janela spoke in the interview that he does not plan on re-signing at the end of his current contract, which is expected to expire in May.