Various News: Joey Janela’s Spring Break Expands to Two Shows, House of Hardcore Runs Final 2018 Event This Weekend, Watch Becky Lynch’s Appearance on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show

– Joey Janela’s Spring Break Show sold out immediately for WrestleMania 35 weekend in Jersey City, so Janela announced Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 Part Two: “The Greatest Clusterf***”

Alot of fans missed out on SB 3 tickets, which sold out in a record setting 4 minutes! Good news the first weekend of April is now SPRING BREAK WEEKEND!!! 2 completely different cards & completely different talent, THIS IS THE GREATEST CLUSTERFUCK!!

– Here is Becky Lynch’s appearance on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, her segment begins around the 2:07:50 mark.

– House of Hardcore runs their final event of 2018, a live event in Woodbridge, NJ at The Woodbridge High School on Saturday. Tommy Dreamer, Robbie E. (who was a school teacher for the school), Daniel Morrison/Doring (who went to the school), Alex Reynolds, Lance Anoa’i, Karen Q, Crowbar. Monique Dupree and more will be appearing. The event will be raising money for Woodbrige High School.