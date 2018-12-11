Quantcast

 

Various News: Joey Janela’s Spring Break Expands to Two Shows, House of Hardcore Runs Final 2018 Event This Weekend, Watch Becky Lynch’s Appearance on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show

December 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Joey Janela’s Spring Break Show sold out immediately for WrestleMania 35 weekend in Jersey City, so Janela announced Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 Part Two: “The Greatest Clusterf***”

– Here is Becky Lynch’s appearance on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, her segment begins around the 2:07:50 mark.

– House of Hardcore runs their final event of 2018, a live event in Woodbridge, NJ at The Woodbridge High School on Saturday. Tommy Dreamer, Robbie E. (who was a school teacher for the school), Daniel Morrison/Doring (who went to the school), Alex Reynolds, Lance Anoa’i, Karen Q, Crowbar. Monique Dupree and more will be appearing. The event will be raising money for Woodbrige High School.

