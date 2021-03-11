wrestling / News

Joey Ryan Dismisses Lawsuit Against Pelle Primeau, CM Punk Responds

March 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was reported earlier this week that Joey Ryan dismissed several lawsuits against those who accused him of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement last year. He did not dismiss his lawsuit against Impact Wrestling and noted that he was undecided about dropping a lawsuit against former ROH wrestler Pelle Primeau. Now he has made the decision to drop that lawsuit as well.

He wrote on Twitter: ““I’ve filed to dismiss the Pennsylvania lawsuit too. We’re all struggling with mental health, myself included. Him and I will never agree as to the events in 2013 but I could be more sympathetic. I went through something similar in 2018 and understand his pain. Hebrews 10:24.

The tweet drew a response from CM Punk, who replied: “Dismiss it with prejudice if you mean what you say.

