Joey Ryan Dismisses Lawsuit Against Pelle Primeau, CM Punk Responds
It was reported earlier this week that Joey Ryan dismissed several lawsuits against those who accused him of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement last year. He did not dismiss his lawsuit against Impact Wrestling and noted that he was undecided about dropping a lawsuit against former ROH wrestler Pelle Primeau. Now he has made the decision to drop that lawsuit as well.
He wrote on Twitter: ““I’ve filed to dismiss the Pennsylvania lawsuit too. We’re all struggling with mental health, myself included. Him and I will never agree as to the events in 2013 but I could be more sympathetic. I went through something similar in 2018 and understand his pain. Hebrews 10:24.”
The tweet drew a response from CM Punk, who replied: “Dismiss it with prejudice if you mean what you say.”
