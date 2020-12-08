Joey Ryan Requests Judgment Against Impact Wrestling For Late Response To Lawsuit

As previously reported, Joey Ryan (aka Joseph R. Meehan) filed a lawsuit against Impact Wrestling back in September, alleging breach of contract by the company after he was released following accusations against him during the #SpeakingOut movement.

According to PWInsider, Impact Wrestling responded to Ryan’s lawsuit on Dec. 4, but Ryan is now seeking a judgment against the company for taking too long to respond to his initial lawsuit that was filed on Sept. 24.

Ryan is reportedly requesting judgment in his favor from the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee, and is seeking $10 million in damages in the initial lawsuit.

PWInsider notes that Impact parent company Anthem denied Ryan’s allegations in his lawsuit and argued that his contract ran through August 2021 “unless earlier terminated.” Anthem responded that Ryan misstated the contents included in the exhibits of his contract with Impact and that the company publicly commented about Ryan’s departure so that the audience “would not expect immediate appearances” by him, further denying that they breached the terms of the contract.

The response from Ryan’s attorney claimed that Anthem is “not an incompetent or a minor” but “failed and refused to answer” the aforementioned lawsuit in a timely manner, which would be considered in default under the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure, and therefore, provided the reason for the request for judgment.