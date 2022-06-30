Joey Ryan Was Briefly Employed By Disneyland But Fired Soon After

The Los Angeles Times reports that Joey Ryan was recently let go by Disneyland after working briefly on the Jungle Cruise attraction. Ryan, real name Joseph Meehan, was accused of sexual misconduct by several women back in 2020. This resulted in him being ostracized from wrestling, including getting fired by Impact Wrestling at the time.

Ryan worked for Disneyland for around three months on a probationary basis and the park decided not to hire him as a full-time employee.

A spokesperson for the park said simply that “Mr. Meehan is no longer employed by us.” It’s unknown why they decided not to give him a full-time job and if the allegations played a part. The screening process includes a criminal background check, but according to Disneyland officials, the check didn’t inform them about the accusations.

The Times was unable to get a statement from Ryan. He previously denied the allegations against him and even filed at least seven libel and slander lawsuits against his accusers. Almost all of them were thrown out or dropped.