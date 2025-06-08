wrestling / News
John Cena Has 20 Appearances Left After WWE Money in the Bank
June 7, 2025 | Posted by
After tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena only has twenty appearances left until he retires from WWE. He will retire in December. His confirmed appearances include:
* June 13: Smackdown – Lexington, KY
* June 20: Smackdown – Grand Rapids, MI
* June 28: Night of Champions – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX
* August 2/3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ
* August 8: Smackdown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
* August 15: Smackdown – Dublin, Ireland
* August 29: Smackdown – Lyon, France
* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France
* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia
More Trending Stories
- Note on Who Talent Believe Will Win Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Rob Van Dam Says He’s Never Shocked About WWE Talent Releases
- Wolfgang Recalls Brief ‘Falling Out’ Between Rock & WWE Before WrestleMania 40
- Spike TV Executive Recalls WWE Raw’s Final Episode On Network: ‘It Turned Ugly’