John Cena Has 20 Appearances Left After WWE Money in the Bank

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
After tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena only has twenty appearances left until he retires from WWE. He will retire in December. His confirmed appearances include:

* June 13: Smackdown – Lexington, KY
* June 20: Smackdown – Grand Rapids, MI
* June 28: Night of Champions – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX
* August 2/3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ
* August 8: Smackdown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
* August 15: Smackdown – Dublin, Ireland
* August 29: Smackdown – Lyon, France
* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France
* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia

