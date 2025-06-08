After tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena only has twenty appearances left until he retires from WWE. He will retire in December. His confirmed appearances include:

* June 13: Smackdown – Lexington, KY

* June 20: Smackdown – Grand Rapids, MI

* June 28: Night of Champions – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX

* August 2/3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ

* August 8: Smackdown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* August 15: Smackdown – Dublin, Ireland

* August 29: Smackdown – Lyon, France

* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France

* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia