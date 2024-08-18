John Cena Confirms He’ll Be At WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut

John Cena has confirmed that he will be on WWE Raw when it debuts on Netflix in January. The show is set to premiere on the streaming network at the start of the year and Cena has confirmed a previously-intimated appearance on the show as the first stop in his 2025 retirement tour during a conversation with Complex.

“I can tell you I’ll be there for the debut,” Cena said (per Fightful). “I think it’s 1/6 — I’m not sure, I think so; don’t quote me on that. But it’s a history-making day for WWE.”

He continued, “I’m so very proud of WWE. Man, I’m such a fan of the merger. I love the two companies, WWE and Netflix, and it’s an event that I will not miss. I will be there.”

WWE has not yet confirmed the show’s debut date on the service.