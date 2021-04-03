John Cena Delivers Thank You Message to Boy Who Saved Sister’s Life

– As previously reported, a news story was reported this week for a young boy saving his sister’s life from choking using techniques he used from watching John Cena on Nickelodeon’s The Substitute. 13 WMAZ later reported an update with John CEna himself sending a message to the young boy, Jaxson Dempsey, who lives in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

You can view the video of John Cena’s message to Jaxson Dempsey below. Cena stated the following: