John Cena Delivers Thank You Message to Boy Who Saved Sister’s Life
– As previously reported, a news story was reported this week for a young boy saving his sister’s life from choking using techniques he used from watching John Cena on Nickelodeon’s The Substitute. 13 WMAZ later reported an update with John CEna himself sending a message to the young boy, Jaxson Dempsey, who lives in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.
You can view the video of John Cena’s message to Jaxson Dempsey below. Cena stated the following:
“Hey Jaxson, this is 16-time WWE champ and Peacemaker John Cena saying hello. Now I heard a story about you, and it really touched my heart. A story that in a time of crisis, you were brave enough to take action. Doing so, you saved your little sister’s life. I wanted to commend you because the actions of a true hero are those who do act in a time of crisis. Usually, when bad things happen, one of the toughest things for all of us to do is to take action. You jumped right in helped out the best you could. Doing so, you saved your sister’s life. I really want to say thank you for being you, Jaxson. Thank you for being an inspiration; thank you from all of us.”
