John Cena Enjoyed Not Having to Focus on a Main Event Segment at WrestleMania 35

– John Cena discussed his appearance at WrestleMania 35, where he appeared as the Doctor of Thuganomics, with Sports Illustrated. Highlights from the interview are below:

On fulfilling his latest Make-A-Wish on Saturday night at WrestleMania weekend: “I want to make sure everyone has a wonderful experience. For someone to get one wish and their wish is to hang out with you, that’s the most awesome thing ever. I have great perspective of what it is and never take it for granted. I’ll always try to give as much happiness as I possibly can.”

On his WrestleMania appearance: “This is the first time in a long time I haven’t had to focus on a main-event profile segment. There wasn’t that looming WrestleMania Sunday in the back of my mind saying, ‘I have to do this and this is what people pay to see.’ I had a lot of fun watching it from the crowd last year, because I knew that was going to be special, and this year gave me liberty to have even more fun.”

On Sue Atchison’s Hall of Fame induction: “None of this happens without Sue, She introduced me to a charity that has become part of my value system.”