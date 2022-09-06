John Cena Posts Photo of Max Caster From AEW All Out Match

– WWE Superstar John Cena has openly praised AEW star and The Acclaimed member Max Caster in the past for his work in AEW. So, it’s not really so surprising that Cena posted a photo of Caster again on his Instagram account.

The photo shows Max Caster lifting up Keith Lee on his shoulders from The Acclaimed’s tag team title match against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at last Sunday’s AEW All Out event. The Acclaimed were unsuccessful in capturing the tag team titles, but it was a highly acclaimed matchup.

You can check out the photo Cena posted below: