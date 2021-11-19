wrestling / News

John Cena Praises Drake Maverick, Retweets Maverick’s WWE Release Video

November 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena Raw 32618

John Cena took to Twitter to show some support for Drake Maverick following Maverick’s WWE release. As noted, Maverick posted a video reacting to his release teasing a new era for himself.

Cena retweeted Maverick’s video, writing:

”This is worth a watch. Very well done and very powerful message by a gifted performer.”

