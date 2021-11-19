wrestling / News
John Cena Praises Drake Maverick, Retweets Maverick’s WWE Release Video
November 18, 2021 | Posted by
John Cena took to Twitter to show some support for Drake Maverick following Maverick’s WWE release. As noted, Maverick posted a video reacting to his release teasing a new era for himself.
Cena retweeted Maverick’s video, writing:
”This is worth a watch. Very well done and very powerful message by a gifted performer.”
This is worth a watch. Very well done and very powerful message by a gifted performer. https://t.co/r1r26HtAfI
— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 19, 2021
