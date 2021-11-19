Drake Maverick Posts New Video Following WWE Release

Drake Maverick has posted a video reacting to his WWE release. As noted a short time ago, WWE released Maverick along with John Morrison, Hit Row, Jaxson Ryker, Tegan Nox and Shane Thorne.

Maverick was famously released during the April 2020 pandemic cuts and was rehired after he released an emotional video talking about his release. The new video plays off that old one, but takes a more uplifting approach.

“So I just got off the phone with WWE talent relations letting me know that as of today, I’ve been released from my contract,” he starts. The video then cuts to Maverick in a darkened room saying, “Look, you can’t pull this one again.” He ends up being in a room with “himself” and tells him to get up and he’ll be fine, pointing out how he was able to succeed in everything they had him do. He notes, “they even tried to get rid of you, you made that work too!”

Upbeat Drake says that he’s a success and tells Upset Drake to look at him, saying “I know we’ve been here before. We don’t belong here anymore.” He then goes on to say the dream wasn’t to be a WWE superstar, but a professional wrestler and “you can’t be fired from wrestling.” He tells Upset Drake to get up because they have more to accomplish. Drake eventually comes to and turns off his phone camera, then walks into the bathroom and splashes water on his face, stands up, takes off his WWE logo shirt, and the phone buzzes. He looks at it, smiles, and walks off.