John Cena Reveals How He Slept in His Car When He First Moved to LA to Make It in Show Business

– While speaking to Grant Rollings for The US Sun, WWE Superstar John Cena spoke about once moving to LA and sleeping in his 1991 Lincoln Town Car while trying to make it in show business in the late ’90s. It took him longer than expected, but now he’s a huge star with a surging film career. His new movie, F9: The Fast Saga, is now in theaters. Below are some highlights.

On living homeless in LA and sleeping in his car: “I slept in my car for a while, which happened to be a very roomy 1991 Lincoln Town Car. I had my clothes in the trunk and I slept in the back seat. … I’d wake up, use the locker rooms and the shower and repeat the process all over again.”

John Cena on being bullied and how that inspired him to get into weight lifting: “I remember the walk to the school bus, at the very least, five times, being shoved down, toppled down.”

On his father not expecting him to make it in Hollywood: “Dad told me I would be home with my tail between my legs in two weeks. Sure enough, I went through my resources quickly and had to think on my feet. I didn’t want to go home crying.”

On changing his mind about marriage and kids after re-marrying: “I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see.”