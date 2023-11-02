wrestling / News
John Cena Set for This Week’s After the Bell, Cena Shares In-Studio Clip
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar John Cena is the guest on this week’s After the Bell for a special 200th episode. Cena shared a clip from his guest appearance via TikTok, which you can see below.
The new episode will be available in audio form tomorrow. The full video of the podcast will be available on YouTube on Monday, November 6.
Friday. @AfterTheBellWWE
Monday. @WWE YouTube#ATB200 with @JohnCena
Subscribe now: https://t.co/Dj1O69i13U pic.twitter.com/44GweMVxYn
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 1, 2023
@johncena 👋🎙️@WWE #AfterTheBell ♬ original sound – John Cena
