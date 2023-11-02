wrestling / News

John Cena Set for This Week’s After the Bell, Cena Shares In-Studio Clip

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown John Cena Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar John Cena is the guest on this week’s After the Bell for a special 200th episode. Cena shared a clip from his guest appearance via TikTok, which you can see below.

The new episode will be available in audio form tomorrow. The full video of the podcast will be available on YouTube on Monday, November 6.

@johncena 👋🎙️@WWE #AfterTheBell ♬ original sound – John Cena

