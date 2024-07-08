John Cena Calls The Miz The Most Underrated WWE Superstar, Miz Comments On His Journey

A new trailer has been made available for the upcoming A&E Biography episode about The Miz, featuring John Cena giving him high praise.

In it, Cena said: “He’s the most, not one of the most, the most underrated WWE superstar in the history of the business.”

Miz reacted on Twitter: “Day 1: underrated, under appreciated, and up against an immense amount of pressure and an overwhelmingly loud population of peers and public thinking I can’t do it and don’t belong. 6,521 days later we are less than one week until A&E Biography WWE Legends: The Miz.”