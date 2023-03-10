wrestling / News
John Cena Visited The Nightmare Factory As A Guest Speaker
March 10, 2023
John Cena recently paid a visit to the Nightmare Factory, the wrestling school run by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. Cena was a guest speaker during his time there.
The post on Twitter reads: “The [GOAT] graces camp 9 as THE guest speaker!!!!!!! Thank you @JohnCena for coming to The Nightmare Factory @CodyRhodes @QTMarshall /// nobody better to fire them up for their showcase on 3/23 #respect #dothework THANK YOU”
The 🐐 graces camp 9 as THE guest speaker!!!!!!! Thank you @JohnCena for coming to The Nightmare Factory @CodyRhodes @QTMarshall /// nobody better to fire them up for their showcase on 3/23 #respect #dothework THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/8vKdeVO3u4
— Nightmare Factory Training LLC (@NF_Training) March 10, 2023