John Cena Visited The Nightmare Factory As A Guest Speaker

March 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena recently paid a visit to the Nightmare Factory, the wrestling school run by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. Cena was a guest speaker during his time there.

The post on Twitter reads: “The [GOAT] graces camp 9 as THE guest speaker!!!!!!! Thank you @JohnCena for coming to The Nightmare Factory @CodyRhodes @QTMarshall /// nobody better to fire them up for their showcase on 3/23 #respect #dothework THANK YOU

