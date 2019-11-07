John Cena on How He Willingly Gave His Life to WWE, Explains Why He Was Wrong About The Rock, Why Wrestling Is Addictive

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed John Cena ahead of the release of his new movie Playing With Fire. Cena discussed his WWE career, why he was wrong about statements he made about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and more. Below are some highlights.

John Cena on giving his life to WWE: “I literally give my life, willingly, to WWE. But you shouldn’t be the same person you were yesterday. You should always evolve and grow and change. I want to make sure I still love what I do. I never want to get to the point where I steal your money just to get your money.”

Cena on why wrestling can be an addictive business: “Professional wrestling is a wonderful industry, but it’s also extremely addictive. It’s addictive because it makes you feel relevant, it makes you feel important. It can fill the void of a lot of things that you may not be brave enough to face. It also pays really well, so you get attached to the financial security. It allows you to make irresponsible financial decisions because you think the money’s always going to be there. The fan base has seen some wonderful individuals look a step slower. I just don’t want to be that person. People like Steve Austin and Dwayne Johnson, they have done it perfectly.”

Cena on how he was wrong about The Rock: “I’ve told Dwayne Johnson that when I called him out for a lack of love for WWE, I was wrong. I was ignorant. He loves WWE, but he goes from shooting one project to the next. He blazed a trail and I didn’t understand that, but now I totally understand. I was wrong. It led to a good piece of business in WWE [at WrestleMania 28 and 29], but I was speaking from a point of selfish ignorance. When you’re filming, there is simply no way to be with WWE. You just can’t. Even when we don’t film on Sundays, if I come back for a weekend show and get hurt or break my nose, I could jeopardize the entire film. Movies force you to make the choice. When you sign on for this, this is what you have to do–and this is what I am so excited to do.”