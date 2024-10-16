John Laurinaitis and Kathy Colace Are Now Divorced

In an appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Kathy Colace, the mother of Nikki and Brie Garcia, confirmed that she is no longer married to John Laurinaitis. Laurinaitis was named in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon from former WWE staff Janel Grant. Grant has accused Laurinaitis of sexual assault.

Brie said: “Is it fine to tell everyone that you’re divorced? She’s not single and ready to mingle, by no means. She is, I feel like, enjoying your independent time. People are curious to know where you’re at.”

Kathy added: “The thing is, Brie is very protective. It’s because Brie’s not going through it. If Brie was going through something, and Nicole, I would be very protective. I will tell you how the experience is from someone that goes through it. You need time, you need silent. This is for anyone. We all have our stories and we all have our challenges. My thought is, let yourself feel every emotion. One day, life is fine, and the next day you’re hit with something that just rocks your world. You actually feel a paralysis to yourself. If you stay on any type of social media, everyone has great advice, what they think is advice, and they have no idea what you’re going through. You need to give people grace. Everyone involved. Whether you’re siding with one person or the other. Give everybody grace. As a person going through it, you need to feel anger, heartbreak, sadness, and recovery. Our body is made to feel emotion. When you tuck an emotion away, it will find its way out. My recommendation for anybody going through anything challenging, give yourself some grace, allow yourself to feel all the emotions that you’ll feel, and sit in silence and appreciate yourself. You will get through this. If you need outside help to get through it, seek outside help. In regards to the haters, you’re going to hate. Maybe find it in yourself to give everyone grace, Hopefully you’re not treating people close to you with hate.“