John Laurinaitis Asks To Move Janel Grant Lawsuit To Arbitration

PWInsider reports that John Lauirnaitis has filed a motion asking for the lawsuit filed by former WWE staffer Janel Grant to be sent to arbitration. This follows similar motions filed by WWE and Vince McMahon to the US District Court for the District of Connecticut on December 24

Laurinaitis claimed: “As a full-time employee of WWE, it is my understanding that I was listed as a released party from any and all lawsuits or causes of action from Plaintfiff Grant.”

He also stated that he believed the “sold and exclusive method” to resolve issues from the settlement between Grant and McMahon was arbitration.

McMahon claimed that the agreement between himself, WWE and Grant had a clause that “any dispute arising under or out of” that agreement to be arbitrated. McMahon claims that Grant filing the lawsuit was “in direct violation of her agreement to arbitrate.”

Grant’s attorney has to respond by January 13. Grant is suing WWE, McMahon and Laurinaitis over claims of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more.