John Morrison To Miss IWC Meet & Greet Due to Injury

John Morrison is unable to travel due to an injury and has been withdrawn from an IWC meet & greet as a result. The promotion announced on Wednesday that Morrison, who was pulled from a GCW show earlier this month due to injury, is still unable to travel and will miss his scheduled meet & greet before the company’s Superstar Showdown event on Sunday.

The announcement reads:

“Due to an injury preventing him from traveling, John Morrison will not be available for the pre-show meet and greet this Sunday. However, all matches for SUPERSTAR SHOWDOWN remain unchanged, and tickets are still on sale at Northeastwrestling.com!”

Morrison is scheduled (as Johnny Caballero) to face Laredo Kid, Willie Mack, and Bandido in a four-way match at AAA Verano de Escandalo show on August 5th. There’s no word yet as to his status for that show, which was promoted by AAA this morning.