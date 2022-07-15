wrestling / News
John Hennigan To Miss GCW Event Due to Injury
July 14, 2022 | Posted by
John Hennigan will be missing his scheduled match at GCW No Signal In The Hills due to injury. GCW announced that due an unspecified injury, Morrison will not be able to compete at Friday’s GCW show. You can see the announcement below.
GCW No Signal In The Hills takes place on Friday night in Los Angeles and airs on FITE TV.
*THIS FRIDAY – LA!*
Due to Injury, @TheRealMorrison is unable to compete.
Just Signed:
GRINGO LOCO
vs
ROCKY ROMERO
Plus:
Wayne/Oliver v Macizos
Bussy/PPRay
Janela/Blackwood
Sheik/Radrick
+more!
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/7Bcqb8MWFF pic.twitter.com/CkRUSYh0zK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update on Ruby Soho Following Injury Angle On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In