John Hennigan To Miss GCW Event Due to Injury

July 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite John Morrison Image Credit: AEW

John Hennigan will be missing his scheduled match at GCW No Signal In The Hills due to injury. GCW announced that due an unspecified injury, Morrison will not be able to compete at Friday’s GCW show. You can see the announcement below.

GCW No Signal In The Hills takes place on Friday night in Los Angeles and airs on FITE TV.

