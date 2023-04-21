John Morrison Says He’d Be Open to WWE Return, Reveals Goal For Next Contract He Signs

John Morrison says he’d be open to a WWE return but wants to be used meaningfully wherever he ends up signs with. Morrison is currently a free agent, and he recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour and talked about his desires for his next contract. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if he’d return to WWE: “I hate that place, but if they called me, I would go back… Why do [I] hate it? Because it’s your dream, it’s what you watched as a kid, and then you show up and want to live your dream and do the things you dreamed of doing, but it’s a bastardized version of what you want to do. That was my experience. It’s not for everybody. I kind of exaggerated the hate thing to make a joke, but sure I’d go back. I try not to burn any bridges. I love the roster there, I love a lot of people there. I love the roster of AEW. Tony (Khan), I like a lot. Vince (McMahon), I actually like a lot too. I like all the minds in professional wrestling.”

On his goal for the next place he signs with: “The place that I go next, I want to have a good, honest talk with whoever is in charge, whether it’s Vince, Tony, the number one in charge of WWE-UFC with the merger, Nick Khan, whoever that might be, and find out exactly what they have planned for me and hopefully they’re honest. If I don’t like that, I probably won’t go, and if I do, I will. That’s more important than the money right now.”

On the differences between WWE and AEW: “It’s tough to compare the two because you can say the same about both. I don’t really care about being champion or not, it’s more about being used in a meaningful way. If you’re used in a meaningful way, either one of those places are a great place to work.”