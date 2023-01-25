John Morrison On A Possible Royal Rumble Appearance, If He Expected His WWE Release

John Morrison recently weighed in on his WWE release, a possible Royal Rumble appearance and more. Morrison recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below per Fightful:

On a possible Royal Rumble appearance: “That wouldn’t be the worst thing. Imagine how cool that would be for WWE. [laughs] I have a ton of unfinished business. Unfinished business with my frenemy, The Miz, and a ton of people on the roster. In the business of professional wrestling, if you look at the rosters of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Rampage, Dynamite, IMPACT, MLW, Ring of Honor, NWA, I have a personal history and issues with everybody. Not everybody, but a lot of people on every one of those rosters. It would be great to go back to WWE, it would be great to go to any one of those rosters because there is a ton of unfinished business, a ton of new matchups, and mostly because I like wrestling.”

On if he expected his WWE release: “I feel like I had a good vibe in my head of where I stood. I didn’t think I was getting released, until the end when I realized I was trying to do a character that had been convoluted and tweaked and tweaked until it kind of became impossible, and then I started thinking, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if I got released.’ Then, it happened.”

On his program with The Miz: “It was [going somewhere]. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time that happens with WWE or any wrestling organization in general. It would be great to go back there and pick that up, but if it doesn’t happen, you know what, it’s not the end of the world for me. Sucks for Miz, he needs the help [laughs].”