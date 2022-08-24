John Morrison Talks About His WWE Release, Says There Were Plans For Miz Feud

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston (via Fightful), the former John Morrison spoke about his release from WWE and how there were plans for him to feud with the Miz at one point. Here are highlights:

On a planned feud with the Miz: “We were going to feud, but he missed a couple of Raw before he left for Dancing With The Stars. So, that never happened. I don’t know if the reason for that is public. That never happened and that’s why I was left in limbo.”

On his release from the company: “The thing about it is, after Taya was gone, I didn’t want to be there anymore. When I heard I was being released, I went through the eight steps of grief, or ten, however many, in like 30 seconds. From surprised to shock to regret to okay. They didn’t even say ‘best of luck in your future endeavors.’ I thought that he said that to people. I didn’t get that out of (John) Laurinaitis. I wonder if someone said that to him [laughs]. I didn’t love him or hate him. I thought he had a very tough job. I didn’t realize what he was doing behind the scenes. In retrospect, that’s pretty messed up. He has to deal with that and he created his own problems.”

On Seth Rollins getting the drip god gimmick: “I feel like I got pulled back on because Miz left, and for some reason, I have three different plans that got changed at the last second, so you’re just sitting. At TV, if you sit for a couple of weeks, you start getting troubled because you haven’t been on TV for a month or two and suddenly it’s, ‘What do we do with John?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘He hasn’t been on for a while. ‘We need someone to put over this guy.’ ‘How about John?’ ‘Okay.’ That’s kind of what happened more than Seth Rollins being the cause of it. If there ever was a drip vs. drip match, I would sign up in a heartbeat. Seth is someone I never got to wrestle.”