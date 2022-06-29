wrestling / News
John Silver Makes Fun of MJF, Says MJF Doesn’t Know About a ‘Sicilian Slice’ of Pizza
– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, AEW star John Silver shared some amusing stories about MJF. According to Silver, MJF doesn’t understand what a Sicilian Slice of pizza is, and he also stands up in airplanes when they land. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
John Silver on MJF not knowing what a Sicilian Slice of pizza is: “You want to hear something funny about MJF? We live in Long Island. Every store or section with a bunch of stores, has a deli and a pizzeria. Most of them have a bar He didn’t know what a Sicilian Slice was. He had no idea. He’s like, ‘what are the fat ones?’ I couldn’t let it (slide). Everyone (was trying to move on). ‘No, we have to keep talking about this.’ He doesn’t know what a Sicilian Slice is.”
John Silver on MJF: “MJF stands up when the airplane lands. Right when (it lands). He’s up, he’s standing there, waiting obnoxiously. That’s all I really need to say.”
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has not appeared in AEW since the post-Double or Nothing 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite.
