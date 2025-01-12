John Skyler On Why He Signed A New Deal With TNA Wrestling

As previously reported, John Skyler was one of three wrestlers to sign new deals with TNA Wrestling earlier this week. In an interview with Fightful, Skyler went more into his decision to re-sign with TNA and how his partner Jason Hotch was a big reason.

He said: “I’m excited about the tag team division. Initially, when me and Jason Hotch got put together, we were two total strangers, like, the first day we met was the day we found out we were being put together,” Skyler revealed. “The fact that we’ve developed this chemistry and we’ve really hit our stride, was one of the big reasons I decided to re-sign. It’s actually the main reason I decided to re-sign is because now it’s not just about me, it’s about my partner who has a baby at home. It’s my partner, who has a fiancé at home. Now, we’re a package deal, and I don’t want to let anybody down by not being there, so I’m having fun at TNA. I think there’s a lot for us to accomplish as a tag team, especially being, it’s crazy that it took two years, but I feel like we’re finally finding our groove as a team and putting forth some of our best matches. I’m really excited to see what the future holds, especially coming up in 2025, as TNA is going to get crazy here in the next month or two. When we first started teaming together, I think Tag Team Titles seemed a little far-fetched for guys like us. I don’t think so anymore, and that’s the main reason that I re-signed, was for my partner.“