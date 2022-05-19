wrestling / News
Johnny Elite Makes AEW Debut, Faces Samoa Joe on Dynamite
WWE alumnus Johnny Elite was the Joker in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, facing Samoa Joe in the opening match of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Elite, the former John Morrison, made his debut for the company on Wednesday night’s show. He faced off with Joe and put up a valiant fight but went down to the Muscle Buster in the end.
Elite was released from WWE back in November of last year. Since then he has made appearances for AAA, GCW, and other companies.
And #TheJoker is….. #JohnnyElite!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/u7R8sp0udn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022
A first time ever matchup between @SamoaJoe and #JohnnyElite is happening right now in this #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament right now! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/yau5wy5aad
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022
#JohnnyElite making a statement in his #AEW debut! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/h07KErvemj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022
And @SamoaJoe just turned #JohnnyElite inside out with that tackle!
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/29rOGp91JB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022
High risk move by #JohnnyElite but @SamoaJoe kicks out!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/uHIgM2pLDt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022
.@SamoaJoe advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament with a huge victory over #JohnnyElite! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/6CmAD34Ktg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022