Johnny Elite Makes AEW Debut, Faces Samoa Joe on Dynamite

WWE alumnus Johnny Elite was the Joker in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, facing Samoa Joe in the opening match of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Elite, the former John Morrison, made his debut for the company on Wednesday night’s show. He faced off with Joe and put up a valiant fight but went down to the Muscle Buster in the end.

Elite was released from WWE back in November of last year. Since then he has made appearances for AAA, GCW, and other companies.