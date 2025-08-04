Johnny Gargano Says He ‘Didn’t Sleep on the Couch’ Following WWE Summerslam

It was a bad night for DIY last night at WWE Summerslam for mulitple reasons. Not only did the team not win the WWE tag team titles, but at one point, Candice LeRae was sent flying off a ladder through another ladder on the outside. Johnny Gargano then gave her a thumbs up and kept trying to win the titles, not checking on her. In a post on Twitter, he said that everything turned out okay for him.

He wrote: “To answer everyone’s question. No. I did not sleep on the couch last night. (we were in a hotel room, and there was no couch)”