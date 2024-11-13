Johnny Gargano Is Excited To See What Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox & Baron Corbin Do Following WWE Exits

Johnny Gargano believes that Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox & Baron Corbin are goingf to do great things following their exits from WWE. WWE released Nox and Hartwell on November 1st and informed Corbin his contract would not be renewed. Gargano was asked about the matter in a recent interview with Gorilla Position.

“Obviously I have such a great relationship with Indi, that’s very well known,” he began (per Fightful). “We love her, she’s like a daughter to us. For those three, I think they’re incredibly talented. Personally, like we talked about the indie scene, I cannot wait to see what those three do. I think they’re absolutely gonna tear it up because they are incredibly talented, they have so much to offer, and I’m very excited to see what they do next.”

Hartwell and Nox should officially become free agents once their 90 day no-compete clauses expire.