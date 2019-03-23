wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Talks About Being A Chubby Kid Before He Was A Wrestler, This Week’s WWE Power Rankings

March 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Johnny Gargano

– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano shared pictures of before he became a wrestler, back when he was growing up as a chubby kid. He said he was told that he would never be a wrestler but he didn’t let it stop him. He wrote:

– WWE has revealed this week’s Power Rankings in a post on Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading