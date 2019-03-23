WWE News: Johnny Gargano Talks About Being A Chubby Kid Before He Was A Wrestler, This Week’s WWE Power Rankings

– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano shared pictures of before he became a wrestler, back when he was growing up as a chubby kid. He said he was told that he would never be a wrestler but he didn’t let it stop him. He wrote:

These photos from @WWE's "Before they were Superstars" article brought up a few questions..

Yes. That's really me. I was a chubby kid and I was consistently told I'd never be a wrestler.

Did I let that stop me? No.

Don't listen to the noise. Be yourself and go live your dream. pic.twitter.com/ihDBDDdiqh

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 23, 2019