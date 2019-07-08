Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status

– It looks like the current run for Johnny Impact in Impact Wrestling has come to an end. PWInsider reports that the Impact Wrestling contract for Johnny Impact (aka John Hennigan) has expired. Per the report, he finished his current run with the promotion at last night’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event. During the show, he lost to Rich Swann in an X-Division title match.

Hennigan’s contract with Impact Wrestling had actually expired several weeks ago. However, the two sides agreed that he would work through this month’s PPV card in order to end his storyline with Swann. Impact sources then confirmed that Hennigan no longer has an active contract, but both sides are said to still be negotiating and talking about how to continue their relationship.

That aside, Hennigan is now an unrestricted free agent, and he’s free and clear to sign with any wrestling promotion. Hennigan had been working with Impact since 2017. His wife, Taya Valkyrie, is also still the Impact Knockouts champion. She is said to be under contract with Impact until the end of this year.