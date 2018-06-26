Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Johnny Saint Announces #1 Contender Match For Today’s UK Special

June 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Johnny Saint WWE UK

WWE UK GM Johnny Saint announced that Flash Morgan Webster, Travis Banks, & Mark Andrews will square off today in a UK Title #1 contender’s match. Join 411 today at 3PM for our live overage of the show…

article topics :

Johnny Saint, WWE, WWE UK, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading