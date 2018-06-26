wrestling / News
Johnny Saint Announces #1 Contender Match For Today’s UK Special
June 26, 2018 | Posted by
WWE UK GM Johnny Saint announced that Flash Morgan Webster, Travis Banks, & Mark Andrews will square off today in a UK Title #1 contender’s match. Join 411 today at 3PM for our live overage of the show…
Who will earn a #UKChampionship opportunity TODAY when @Flash_Morgan, @MandrewsJunior, and @Travis_BanksPW battle in a No. 1 Contender's #TripleThreat Match during the #NXTUKCT special on @WWENetwork?! #NXTUK https://t.co/uwSPmPhsHo pic.twitter.com/1EyNQn2bVv
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) June 26, 2018