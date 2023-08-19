Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Howdy folks! Welcome to 411’s live coverage of the latest instalment of AEW Collision, as we guide you through your Saturday night entertainment! We are just 8 days away from the biggest show in AEW history, and all eyes are on Wembley Stadium.

Perhaps the bigger news from the past day or so is the circumstances surrounding Cash Wheeler and his arrest. FTR are scheduled to talk tonight on Collision, so it will be very interesting to see if that is addressed and whether or not it will affect the upcoming tag title match against the Young Bucks in London.

In terms of in-ring content, our main event tonight looks to be Darby Allin vs Christian Cage, which could be a neat little match and one I’m very much looking forward to. Signed earlier today, we’ll also see Jay White go one on one with Dalton Castle, and Samoa Joe will be in action!

Plus, now that the G1 is over, presumably we have Kevin Kelly back with us on commentary. Let’s find out now…

Location: Lexington, KY

Venue: Rupp Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Kevin Kelly

Quick-fire talking heads kick us off, as Christian Cage says it’s Fight for the Fallen and he will fight with Darby Allin, and Allin will fall at his feet. Darby says it’s showtime, and he will wrap that turtleneck around Cage’s throat. Bang Bang Gang are in the house and says Dalton Castle’s spotlight is about to get snuffed out. Castle says he will suplex White so hard he’ll send him to Hades. Samoa Joe seeks answers from Punk and he will continue the violence until he gets one. And we that, we head to Elton John and our opening credits.

Samoa Joe is the first to make his way to the ring as we begin, set for a bout with some masked jobber. Woah, the masked jobber jumps him! Knee in the corner, Joe on his shoulders! GTS! He unmasks and the jobber is CM PUNK! Punk grabs a mic and shouts ‘I ACCEPT, BITCH!’ CM Punk vs Samoa Joe is official for All In: London, and it will be for the ‘Real’ World Championship.

Match One: Jay White (w/ Bullet Club Gold) vs Dalton Castle (w/ The Boys)

Castle gets a leg takedown to start this off but Jay makes the ropes. Castle takes Jay to the corner but White fights back out with a knee to the midsection and some clubbing blows. He tosses Castle to the outside but the Boys help throw Castle back in, allowing Castle to throw Jay to the mat with a big slam. Another slam keeps Dalton in control.

White turns the tables and gets some chops in the corner until Dalton rallies back with chops of his own. Misses a knee in the corner and Castle tumbles to the outside. The Gunns chase the Boys around the ring, while Jay gets a Gourdbuster onto the ring apron on Castle as we go to PIP.

Back inside the ring now, White hits a pendulum backbreaker but only gets a 1 count. Jay locks in a chinlock while driving the knee into the small of the back. Dalton battles back but receives a sweet DDT from Jay for 2.

They trade chops until Jay gets a low dropkick to the knee, but Dalton fires back with an overhead suplex. Back up to their feet, they trade chops again, and Jay gets an elbow to the face, right on the money! Clothesline in the corner from Castle, followed up by an atomic suplex. BIG German suplex to follow from Castle, 1, 2, no.

Castle is looking for an Alabama Slam but Jay holds onto the ropes. Castle charges and is sent over the ropes to the floor below. Jay goes out to meet him and drapes him over the announce table, chopping Castle for good measure. Another chop! He goes to throw Castle back in the ring, but Castle swings his legs round and NAILS a hurracanrana on the floor.

Juice is there for the distraction as the Gunns surround him, but the Boys dive onto the Gunns! Castke in the ring and Jay goes for the BladeRunner, reversed, but a uranagi from Jay gets a 2 count.

Jay lifts Castle up, Sleeper Suplex! And the Bladerunner connects for the 1, 2, 3 at 12:05.

Your winner by pinfall: Jay White

Rating: ***1/4 – They worked this smartly, with a decent pace, and Dalton got a chance to shine in his Collision debut. Fun way to the kick off the in-ring action tonight.