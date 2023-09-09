Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everybody! Theo Sambus here, back to provide your live coverage of this evening’s instalment of AEW Collision. HUGE thanks to the one and only Lee Sanders for stepping up while I’ve been away. I had a family holiday last week, and the week before I was in attendance at Wembley Stadium for All In: London, so it’s great to be back for tonight’s show. I had an absolute blast at All In – it was just such a fun show from top to bottom, and while nothing stood out as a legit MOTYC, the atmosphere all night was electric. Hearing 87,000+ fans going nuts for our AEW favorites was pretty special, and seeing pretty much the entire roster be so over with the crowd was tremendous.

Of course, things moved pretty quickly after All In, and now Saturday nights on Collision will be CM Punk-less moving forward. As a viewer, it’s unfortunate, as I was very much enjoying his contributions to the company as a performer, but it’s certainly not a death-knell. If tonight’s show is anything to go by, it looks like we won’t miss a step.

Seriously, just look at the card for tonight! Massive banger potential in Samoa Joe vs Penta El Zero Miedo and Roderick Strong vs Darby Allin, both in the World Title Eliminator series. Plus, Bryan Danielson will make his first appearance since winning that insane Strap match against Ricky Starks at All Out, Moxley makes his Collision debut in another defence of the International championship, and Bullet Club Gold will be competing in a match against Aerostar, Dios Del Inframundo, Gravity, & Metalik, for which my typing fingers are already sweating.

With that in mind, let’s get on with tonight’s wrestling festivities!

Location: Cleveland, OH

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Kevin Kelly

Roderick Strong continues the march to Max and he will break Darby’s back. Darby admits his back is already destroyed, but he will leave his body in the ring tonight, no different to any other night. Opening credits.

After the opening pyro, Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. In-set pre-match promo from Moxley, who says that the difference between the BCC and anyone else is that when they say anytime, any place, they mean it. Moxley wishes Andretti good luck.

Match One: [AEW International Championship] Jon Moxley (c) vs Action Andretti

Grapple to start, and a go behind from Mox. They reverse each other’s holds for a bit, before Jon backs him into the corner and gets a quick chop to the chest. Andretti spills to the outside to recoup. Back in the ring, they greco-roman knuckle lock up…but a straight right hand from Moxley breaks that up.

Andretti tries to fire off a few chops but Moxley takes him to the outside, raking the eyes. Handspring from Andretti knocks Moxley off the apron! They trade blows on the outside, and Moxley nails some hard headbutts before sliding Andretti back in. Moxley to the top, misses, and Andretti tries to take control with some kicks. Headscissor takedown and dropkick is followed up with a springboard rebound tornillo and then an Asai moonsault to the outside (which he almost missed, Mox covered well there). We go to PIP as Action maintains control, going for a cover back in the ring.

Body slam from Action gets a 2. He wrings the leg of Moxley on the ring apron and hits a dropkick to the chest, before locking in a single leg crab. Moxley battles his way out and kicks Action off, but Andretti goes straight back to the leg. He kicks the inside of Mox’s knee, and gets a stomp to the knee as we come back from break.

To the outside with a clothesline, but Mox avoids a dive and gets a suicide dive of his own! In the ring, Andretti goes for a springboard but Moxley nails a SWEET cutter outta nowhere. Handspring off the ropes is caught by Moxley and he locks in a sleeper. Andretti works his way out and gets a dropkick, and a low running clothesline. Falcon arrow gets a 2 for Andretti. Action heads to the top rope, Moxley follows him up. German off the top but Action lands on his feet! Enziguri from Action, John Woo dropkick, and one of his own from Moxley! Springboard tornillo off the inside buckle from Andretti gets a 2.

Andretti garners some major heat for going for the arm-trapped stomps. But Moxley grabs him in the choke out of nowhere and Action has to tap at 11:11,

Your winner by submission and STILL AEW International Champion: Jon Moxley



Rating: *** – I always appreciate a bit of limb work, and it was nice to see Action spend a bit of time targeting the legs, rather than just firing off highspots. Good opener, and holy smokes Moxley DIDN’T bleed!



Roderick Strong video package, and Roddy says he’s still here for Adam Cole. Cole has let him down time and time again, and Cole knows what that does to Strong, how alone that makes him feel. But Strong is going to win the tournament, beat Max and become AEW World champion, but he won’t be happy as he just wants his friend back.

Match Two: [AEW TBS Championship] Kris Statlander vs Robyn Renegade

Takedown by Kris, but Renegade stomps the foot. Statlander locks in an armlock, whips Robyn into the ropes and gets a shoulder block. Robyn goes for some knees in the corner but Statlander catches her and tosses her. Charges into the corner, but the other Renegade, Charlette, distracts her, allowing Robyn to gain momentum. Robyn chokes Kris on the bottom rope, and Charlette joins in when the ref is distracted.

Kris makes it back to her feet and gets a barrage of offense in the corner, followed by a Blue thunder bomb which gets 2. Renegade goes for a running helluva kick, but Kris gets her on the shoulders and plants her down facefirst with an electric chair drop. Pinfall combination applied, Kris rears back to get the leverage pinfall at 4:20.

Your winner by pinfall and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Kris Statlander

Rating: ** – Little more than a squash, nothing to write home about on the Renegades, but Statlander looked strong.

Post-match the Renegade sisters attack and beat down Statlander…but JADE CARGILL IS BACK!! Cargill for the save! Cargill hits big kick and a huge chokeslam on the Renegades and stands tall. But then she nails Kris Statlander! She is back for the TBS championship. Smart Mark Sterling joins her in the ring to celebrate her return.

Renee Paquette is with Ruby Soho and Saraya, and Ruby is livid that Toni Storm cost her the TBS championship. Saraya will defend her championship at Grandslam against the winner of a 4-way qualifying match.

Tony Schiavone sits down backstage with Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston. Claudio doesn’t get it, but Eddie calls him out on the BS. Eddie says Claudio left the independents without doing business, without passing the torch. Claudio says Eddie’s parents wishes Eddie were more like Claudio. Eddie says his parents will watch at Grand Slam…NJPW Strong Openweight championship on the line, Eddie vs Claudio.

Claudio says Eddie owes him a handshake. At Arthur Ashe, Eddie will shake his hand. May the better man win. And the better man will never be you, Eddie.

Match Three: [Trios Match] BULLET CLUB GOLD (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Juice Robinson) vs Aerostar, Dios Del Inframundo, & Gravity

Gravity and Austin start out, Austin gets a facebuster early on, and tags to Colten, in with Dios now, splashing him in the corner. Dios with multiple kicks to the knee but a clothesline puts a stop to that. Juice in, nails the jabs and a big right hand. Andrade is watching backstage by the way. Gravity and Aerostar in, double teaming Juice with kicks. Colten in from behind to take them out.

Juice stomps on Gravity in the corner, and Austin follows up with more stomps. Colten fires off a suplex for 2. Juice hits the big senton on Gravity. Tilt-a-whirl slam from Juice just gets a 2, and Juice pounds the canvas in frustration. Juice stands on the hands of Gravity and locks in a chinlock to maintain control as we come back from commercial break.

Stundog from Gravity breaks the hold but the Gunns tag in…but Aerostar is tagged in too. Dropkick to Juice, springboard cutter to Austin, and a tag to Dios. Half Nelson slam from Colten, this is breaking down now. 3:10 to Yuma on Gravity! Leg lariat to Dios. Juice with the DDT for the pinfall victory at 7:43.

Your winners by pinfall: Bullet Club Gold



Rating: **3/4 – I think tags went out the window in the last 30 seconds and it all got a bit crazy there. Not a great showing from the AAA team, but this was evidently designed to be more of a showcase victory for Bullet Club Gold.



CJ Perry talks about Miro and says he lost himself when he lost the gold. Perry will help him regain his former glory. She sat on the sideline for 2 years, wondering if she had what it takes. A voice said “Don’t leave til you find out”. She wants to manage Miro again.