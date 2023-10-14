Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Howdy folks! It’s Saturday…you know what that means. AEW Collision is just around the corner! I’m just settling back into my hotel room after seeing NJPW Royal Quest 3 live here in London, where we were treated to an absolute BANGER in Ishii vs Shingo. Make sure you check that one out! Now to turn my attention to AEW…please pray for a strong internet connection in this hotel.

Tonight we have a HUGE TNT Championship encounter, as Christian Cage defends against Bryan Danielson. This will be their first one-on-one match since 2014, and both men are arguably at the top of their game, so this should be one for the ages. Plus, Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV Title against Willie Mack, and it’s been a minute since I’ve seen Mack in a prominent featured position like this, so we can expect a decent contest there too.

Location: Toledo, OH

Venue: Huntington Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone & Kevin Kelly

We have Tony Schiavone on commentary tonight as well! Nice. And tonight’s show kicks off with Adam Copeland making his way to the ring.

Copeland has the mic. Not sure if this is just on Fite TV or on TNT as well, but the feed is atrocious, yikes! Christian Cage has joined Copeland in the ring along with security…and it looks like they’ve got the feed together properly, phew.

Cage says Copeland proves his point…you really think you’re that special? He walks out on Cage’s show and takes up the opening segment while Cage is in the main event. That doesn’t sit right with him, so his security detail are here for Adam’s protection. If Copeland sticks around in AEW much longer, he’ll be like those on Toledo – known for nothing. Nope, the feed is still all over the place.

Bryan Danielson makes his way out! Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne have been banned from ringside in their match tonight. Oh but here comes Ricky Starks…he’s looking at a bunch of guys who should have said no to begin with. They’re taking up Starks’ time, and he won’t let it go on any longer. Starks wants Danielson to know that the difference between them is that Starks is a real AEW champion. Copeland takes some shots at Starks and calls him a vanilla midget Rock wannabe.

Starks is looking for a fight with Copeland and Danielson…when FTR’s music hits! FTR stand beside Copeland and Danielson. Wheeler acknowledges that everyone in the locker room is banged up, just like they were last week. They want to earn their rematch. Dax says last week, one night only, Starks & Bill were better than them. One night. Dax quotes Elton John and says Saturday night is alright for fighting. Danielson wants his match right now….and it all breaks down into a big brawl!

Copeland gets an Impaler DDT on one of the security detail (who I believe was Tyson Tomko!). Danielson gets a LeBell Lock on another security guard, who has to tap.

OK, I missed various bits of that due to the Fite TV feed, but that seemed pretty scrappy and all over the place.

We go to an MJF video package for the Stand Up To Jewish Hate campaign that MJF has been working with.

Match One: [ROH World Television Championship] Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack

Mack reverses an arm wringer in the early going. Mack hits the ropes, rebounds off Joe as Joe won’t go down. Joe goes for a shoulder block but Willie kicks him, but Joe tries again and knocks him down this time. Jabs in the corner from Joe, knocking Mack to the mat. Joe goes for an irish whip but Mack gets an arm drag, and nails a plancha to the floor on Joe. Joe and Mack exchange chops on the floor, before Joe rolls Willie back in the ring.

Chop to the back of the neck, kick to the chest and a knee drop gets a 2 for Joe. Dropkick by Mack to give him some breathing room. Willie goes for the nipple twist in the corner, back elbow, and a running cannonball gets a 2 count.

They trade blows, atomic drop by Joe, big boot and a senton splash gets 2 for the champion. Snap powerslam, 1, 2, no. STUNNER from Willie Mack! 1, 2, kick out by Joe. Mack goes up top but Joe cuts him off…MUSCLE BUSTER. 1, 2, 3. Joe retains at 9:07.

Your winner AND STILL ROH World TV Champion by pinfall: Samoa Joe

Rating: **1/2 – A fine opener, but Mack hasn’t been built up so this felt rather throwaway.

Lexi Nair is with CJ Perry backstage. She wants to know what Perry would say to her future clients. CJ asks if they’ve ever felt angry about someone else’s spot. Perry is here to guide people. To get gold, to make champions, and to make stars. “Come find the woman that makes made men”. Action Andretti appears and says he would like her guidance, and tells her to call him. Perry seems interested.