Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Welcome back everyone! Collision returns after being pre-empted last week, and it looks like we’re stacking the show to make up for the gap. The Cope Open returns, with Adam Copeland defending his newly-won TNT championship in an Open Challenge, plus the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament continues, with two Quarter Final matches taking place tonight. FTR face The Infantry, and Top Flight take on the returning duo of Ricky Starks & Big Bill, who I believe haven’t been seen since they lost the titles to Sting & Darby Allin. Will be great to see them back in action!

Outside of tournament action, we have a trios match set up two weeks ago on the last Collision, with The Righteous and Lance Archer facing the badass trio of Shibata, Castagnoli & Danielson! Claudio and Archer had a nice little singles match on the last episode, so I’m stoked to see further exchanges between the two in this one.