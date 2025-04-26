Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello everyone and welcome to 411’s live coverage of AEW Collision…PLAYOFF PALOOZA! As I’m watching through TrillerTV, I have no idea when the playoffs are going to be finishing, so I’m going to assume Triller will just start the show when it’s ready. Here’s hoping!

Like last time, AEW are presumably hoping to benefit from a strong lead-in to Collision thanks to the playoffs, and have stacked the card accordingly. Bandido defends his ROH World title against Dralistico, Queen Aminata faces off with Toni Storm in an Eliminator match, and we’re finally getting what could be the blowoff to the Top Flight/Cru rivalry with a Tornado tag match.

Not only that, a rematch between FTR and Paragon’s Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong has been signed, which is always a GOOD TIME ™, especially so now that FTR are the clear heels. I think we’re in store for a fun show, so strap in folks, let’s do this!

Location: New Orleans, LA

Venue: Lakefront Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone