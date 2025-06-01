Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! Do not adjust your, um, computer screens (or phone screens). I am here with you all for tonight’s late edition of Collision and tonight should contain no shortage of amazing action no matter the time it is on TV.

We already know that Brody King is moving on to the 4-way International Title match this Wednesday, but who will join him? That will be determined in two qualifying matches between Claudio Castagnoli and Komander, as well as Hechicero and Mascara Dorada. The Don Callis Family will take on the Paragon with special guest BIG TOM, LFI will face AR Fox and the Martin Brothers, and MINA Shirakawa will face Skye Blue. We’ll also hear from FTR, the Gates of Agony will have a tough match, I am sure, and of course, so much more!

So, how are you all on this late night? I’m not saying that I would forsake AEW wrestling, but tomorrow is my next concert, and I am looking forward to it for sure. I’m also looking forward to the PACERS going to the Finals for the first time in 25 years, to face the Thunder. Yeah, it might not end well, but still, we made it! Oh, and the paperwork is signed, I have my keys, and I will be in my house before the end of June!

But, hey, that’s enough about me, let’s get ready to COLLIDE!

Image Credit: Follow the Revolution – FTR on Facebook

Tonight, we are NOT live from El Paso, Texas! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness, the true Collision Cowboys, are on the call tonight!

FINALLY, 13 minutes after the start time, we’re getting underway!

AEW International Title Qualifier: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

The bell rings, and, despite Claudio needing to be upset that he got punched in the face with brass knuckles on Christmas Day last year, he’s in no real hurry here. That does change when Claudio takes Komander to the corner and kicks him down. Komander tries to fight back, but Claudio puts a quick end to that. Head scissors do take Claudio down. Komander walks the ropes, and he snaps the arm of Claudio. Komander goes back to the well, but Claudio snatches him out of the air and switches into the GIANT SWING! Claudio kicks Komander out of the ring and chops him around the ring side area. Claudio chucks Komander into the barricade and resets the count in the ring. Komander tries again to fight back, but Claudio shuts that down and shoves him back into the ring.

A whip into the corner, and Komander goes up and over. Komander back into the ring and he steps on the head of Claudio! A Tiaras takes Claudio out of the ring! One dive, it connects. Komander does the super rope walk but he is intercepted by Claudio! A back breaker! A second one! A third one! The cover, Komander out at two! Claudio keeps Komander grounded with a variation of the Boston Crab. He picks up Komander, but he counters with a face plant. Komander to the top, no one home on the dive. Claudio drags Komander out of the ring, he carries him on his back to the top corner! Komander reverses with a top rope Frankensteiner! The cover, kick out at two. Sunset Bomb by Komander! Another kick out at two! Komander hypes up the crowd. Moonsault attempt is met with a European Uppercut! The Neutralizer from Claudio gets him the win!

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli

TIME: 7:35

THOUGHTS: A short one, but a really fun match for what we got. Air moves are just as much fun as Anti-Air moves!

RATING: ***1/2

We get a recap of the events from Double or Nothing, and a replay of the confrontation between Hangman and Swerve on Dynamite.

After Dynamite this past week, The Remarkable Renee Paquette got a word with Swerve and Prince Nana. Swerve wants to clarify that he has tried to move on from the past and make things right. Will Ospreay is here to cut him off. He says that the belt should be around the best wrestler in the company, and that is Hangman. Swerve scoffs, and says that he has had a squad before, at Double or Nothing, and he is done with that. Ospreay won’t let him get in his car, so a fight ensues!

My thoughts: So, does this mean that we now have a match between Strickland and Ospreay at All-In? If so, sigh me up!

The Don Callis Family is here for the next match!

The Don Callis Family (Takeshita, Baretta, and Romero) vs. Paragon and BIG TOM

The DCF launch an attack before the bell, and RPG Vice single out O’Reilly. KOR catches Baretta on the floor with a knee, but Romero takes him out. Strong here, he hits a BACKBREAKER on Romero. Baretta and Takeshita end up in the chair, and Ishii and Strong hold them in place for a missile drop kick from O’Reilly! Back in the ring, Strong hits a side slam, and BIG TOM is in. He wants to get revenge on Romero, and he slaps him around in the corner. Strong gets the tag, but Romero fights him off and gets the tag to Baretta. Strong uses Romero as a battering ram to take out Baretta lol. Callis uses the referee’s distraction to clock Strong. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Strong hits an ANGLE SLAM on Takeshita. O’Reilly and Baretta are in. Romero comes in just because and gets kicked around by KOR. Strong reverses a whip, goes between the legs of Baretta and hits a release German and a rolling forearm. The cover, but Takeshita breaks it up. KOR with a kitchen sink and Takeshita is sent out of the ring. BIG TOM in now. Baretta tries, in vain, to attack him, but he gets floored. Takeshita in! BIG MEN SUFFLAE! The entire DCF in now, double team suplex on BIG TOM sends Takeshita to the top. Paragon is back though to deposit RPG Vice on the floor. Ishii with a pin attempt on Takeshita, he kicks out at two. BIG forearm from Takeshita into the Blue Thunder Bomb. The cover, Strong breaks it up. Everyone, get your shit in! It resets to Takeshita and BIG TOM. Ishii tries a suplex, but he gets shoved into the referee. Baretta sneaks in and hits a low blow on BIG TOM. Takeshita with the pin for the win.

WINNER: The Don Callis Family

TIME: 10:10

THOUGHTS: Fairly competent six-man match. If the DCF were to win, which they did, Takeshita had to get the pin, which he did. It was cool to see BIG TOM team up with Paragon, though.

RATING: ***1/4

Promo for All-In Texas, because it is never too early to push the biggest show of the AEW year!

Jane’s Addiction means the arrival of the 5-Tool Player!

AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Anthony Bowens vs. Champion Kazuchika Okada