Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Well, hello there, fellow Sickos! Dynamite comes to us tonight on an evening of much Festivus, and I don’t know about the lot of you, but I’ve had my fill of food and my gifts (of what I have also given as well). It’s time for tonight’s episode of Dynamite in an environment that has been friendly to wrestling over the years.

So, how are you all tonight? With World’s End on the horizon this Saturday, I have been laying the framework for my PPV preview during a hectic work week. All I have to do is patch in the four men who will be going to Orlando to compete in the semifinals and finals of the Continental Classic and it will be a done deal.

I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank Lee Sanders for his coverage of Rampage that he has provided for us. With the end of Rampage this Friday, it will be one less show for AEW and one writer who will be drifting on into other ventures.

And, just to wrap up this long-winded introduction, with the final matches of the CC coming up tonight, here are the updated standings headed into crunch time:

Blue League

Mark Briscoe (9 points)

Kyle Fletcher (9 points)

Kazuchika Okada (7 points)

Daniel Garcia (7 points)

Shelton Benjamin (6 points)

The Beast Mortos (0 points)

Gold League

Claudio Castagnoli (9 points)

Ricochet (9 points)

Darby Allin (6 points)

Will Ospreay (6 points)

Brody King (6 points)

Kommander (0 points)

And as a reminder, the rules are as such:

-Winners earn three points.

-A time limit draw earns each competitor a point.

-There is a 20-minute time limit draw.

-There are no seconds at ring side.