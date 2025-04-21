Details On Joe Hendry’s WrestleMania Appearance, TNA Reaction To Bout

Joe Hendry made his WrestleMania debut on Sunday, and a new report has a number of details about the TNA World Champion’s appearance. As noted, Hendry answered Randy Orton’s open challenge and Fightful Select reports that WWE had the “wheels in motion” to ask about Hendry’s availability by the time that Kevin Owens publicly announced that he would be missing the show due to his neck injury.

The report goes on to say that many in TNA found out that the appearance was confirmed on Saturday and that WWE kept the appearance quiet, including not listing him on internal run sheets. A number of TNA talent and staff were asked about how the match played out and said they felt it was good exposure for TNA, not taking as much of an issue with it as many did online.

For those curious, Hendry is still under TNA contract with his deal expiring sometime within the next 12 months. Hendry has an agent and WWE has maintained potential interest in him.