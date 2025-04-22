Kenny Omega Comments On John Cena’s Record-Breaking Undisputed WWE Title Win

Kenny Omega didn’t see John Cena win his 17th world championship, but he doesn’t necessarily see it as a bad thing. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, moving past Ric Flair to lay sole claim for the most world titles.

Omega was asked about the matter on his Twitch stream and said he didn’t see it but is a fan of Cena’s. “I didn’t see it,” he said (per Fightful). “I couldn’t see it. I couldn’t see it. [smiles]”

He continued, “I’m a huge Cena fan. To me, I don’t see it as a bad thing if it’s done correctly. I don’t know these things.”

Cena has vowed to “ruin wrestling” now that he is Undisputed WWE Champion.