wrestling / News

Stephanie Vaquer Retains Women’s Title Against Roxanne Perez On This Week’s WWE NXT

April 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie Vaquer WWE NXT 4-22-25 Image Credit: WWE

Stephanie Vaquer remains your NXT Women’s Champion following this week’s episode of NXT, defeating Roxanne Perez. Tuesday night’s episode saw Vaquer defend her title against Perez in the main event. While Perez came close after targeting Vaquer’s arm, the champion was able to get the win with the SVB to retain her championship.

Vaquer’s title reign now stands at 43 days, having defeated Guilia to win the title at NXT: Roadblock. After the match, Giulia came out to stare Vaquer down from the ramp while Jordynne Grace was seen in the balcony watching.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading