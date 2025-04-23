Stephanie Vaquer Retains Women’s Title Against Roxanne Perez On This Week’s WWE NXT

Stephanie Vaquer remains your NXT Women’s Champion following this week’s episode of NXT, defeating Roxanne Perez. Tuesday night’s episode saw Vaquer defend her title against Perez in the main event. While Perez came close after targeting Vaquer’s arm, the champion was able to get the win with the SVB to retain her championship.

Vaquer’s title reign now stands at 43 days, having defeated Guilia to win the title at NXT: Roadblock. After the match, Giulia came out to stare Vaquer down from the ramp while Jordynne Grace was seen in the balcony watching.