Andre Chase Signals Return Of Chase U On WWE NXT

Chase U is back, as revealed by Andre Chase on this week’s WWE NXT. Chase U has been defunct since Ridge Holland forced the group to disband by defeating Chase back in November. That appears to be over, as Chase appeared in a vignette on this week’s show and walked into an office, opened a suitcase and pulled out his Chase U sweater, declaring “We are f**king back!” The Chase U logo and theme song then aired.

The original core members of Chase U have moved on beyond Chase. Duke Hudson was released from WWE in February, Riley Osborne appeared on WWE Evolve in March, and Thea Hail was away from TV until she made her return on last week’s NXT. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors have been imploring Chase to bring the university back in recent weeks.