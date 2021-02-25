Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.

Wellllll it’s The Large Exhibition!!!!!

Just kidding. We’re starting with a squash! Moxley and Ziggler’s brother face off as soon as we open!



Match 1: Jon Moxley vs Ryan Nemeth

Moxley makes short work of the kid, but not before Ryan hits a throat thrust then some hard knees. He hits the ropes, misses a clothesline, back suplex from Jon! Jon sends Ryan into the corner, works the fingers. A chop to Ryan, then a whip. He gets kicked in the face. Right hands from Ryan. Ryan hops over Jon, hits a shoulder, hits the corner, but Jon is right there for a clothesline. Ryan hits a dropkick that would make Ziggler proud.

Neckbreaker attempt, but Moxley hooks the arm, turns the kid, then double underhooks. Paradigm Shift and a cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Missed about ten seconds, but obviously didn’t miss much. A nice little squash for Moxley just cuz.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Moxley grabs a chair and takes a seat in the middle of the ring. From the morning he woke up without the title till now, he knew he’d do whatever it took to get back to the top and take the hill. Turns out that’s exactly what he’ll have to do. What comes to our mind when we hear the words “Exploding Barbwire Deathmatch?” What images come to our mind? Fire? Blood? Torture? Agony? Vintage Japanese wrestling magazine? How do they make you feel? Disgusted? Revolted? Shaky hands? Sick thrill? For him, he is addicted to it; to the feeling of coming out here, with blood, sweat, and tears, laying his soul bare every night. He can’t get enough of it. So the thought and idea of the exploding barbwire deathmatch is too attractive. Win, lose, or draw, everybody in the building and at home will know that when it’s all said and done, he gave us everything he has, and if this is one way to go out, this seems like a hell of a way.

BACKSTAGE, Archer and Rey Fenix will be facing each other in a Qualifying Match for the Face of Revolution Match on March 7. Some dude asks them that they’ve been getting along well.

Archer says there’s no reason for him to qualify, because he’s going to kick Rey’s ass. Rey speaks Spanish with the dude named Alex. He says Archer is the worst partner.

Archer takes offense, and they go at it backstage for a bit.

BACKSTAGE earlier today, The Bucks take photos with their dad against a truck with The Bucks on the back of it. This would make so much more sense if the Bucks were either a debuting act, or AEW hadn’t been around for over a year already.



Match 2: Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs The Varsity Blondes

Pillman and Starks to start. Lokcup and Ricky works the arm. Pillman reverses, tugs on Ricky’s left arm. Ricky breaks out, spins the wrist. Pillman rollsout of it with some flippy flips and a kick to the face. Pillman works the arm. Tag to Griff. Punch to Ricky. Ricky backs Pillman into the ropes. Ricky runs and hops over Pillman. Brian flies to the outside with a diving dropkick! Nice. Brian sits on the arm and rolls into a pin but Ricky kicks the forehead to break it. Chop to Ricky. Whip to Ricky. Ricky sends Pillman over the top rope. Right hand to the chin of Ricky. Ricky hits an uppercut off the springboard. Cage locks him up and powerombs him against the ringpost ONTO the steps! Ouch! He sends Pillman into the ring as we go to break.

We are back and Cage is hitting some curls on Pillman before tossing him over the head. Tag to Starks, who comes in to attack, but gets chopped in the chest. Ricky punches Pillman in the gut then hits a back elbow. He flies off the 2nd rope dropkick that is more thigh slap than anything else, but still looked pretty. Tag to Cage. He attacks the midsection. Starks to the apron. Uppercut from Cage. Cage grabs the head. Sends it to the corner. Tag to Starks. Right hand to the face. Snapmare into a run and a kick. Starks rolls Pillman, misses, tag to Griff. Clotheslines everywhere! Starks enters, Griff hits a big boot. Cage to the outside. Splash in the corner. Griff flies over the top rope onto Cage! He re-enters, spins, Starks ducks under, Griff with a front slam and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cage stops the pin. He locks Griff up, Pillman with a springboard clothesine! Griff sends Starks into the ropes, pops him up, Pillman to the top rope! Dropkick off the top! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Griff tags in Pillman. Whip to the ropes, tag from Cage, Starks with a SPEAR to Griff!

Discus clothesline to Pillman from Cage! Cage calls for the end. Drill Claw and a pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

Pillman and Griff need some fine tuning. They try the risky stuff, but it’s not pretty. Then again, maybe it doesn’t need to be. It’s always fun seeing Cage murder people, though.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:12

We get a black and white video of someone driving in the desert. They open a body bag, and Darby is in it with his title. He smiles. It goes dark. Snow is falling. Sting is here. He’s got a body bag. Sting opens the body bag, and Hook is in the bag! Taz, on commentary, is pissed.

Darby slides in from the rafters. He attacks with the skateboard, sending Ricky to the outside, then dives over the top onto them!

Sting attacks cage in the corner! He kicks, stomps, whips, hits a clothesline. Tazz is checking on Hook. Sting with a splash in the corner, he clips the leg of Cage from behind. Sting grabs the head. Scorpion Deathlock!