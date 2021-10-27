Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

AEW Dynamite

Date: October 27th, 2021

Location: Boston, MA

Commentators: Excalibur, JR, and Tony Schiavone

It’s Wednesday Night you know what that means! Your boy is back to keep you updated on AEW Dynamite while Tony’s computer continues to get a tune up at the shop. There are only three episodes of Dynamite left before the next pay per view AEW Full Gear, so it’s safe to say they’re gonna kick things into another gear this week. Pun intended.

* Following last week’s episode there are plenty of championship implications tonight as Sammy Guevara is looking to make his second successful defense of the TNT Championship this time defending against Ethan Page. If Sammy wins the Inner Circle gets a match against American Top Team and get to choose who they face from the group. The AEW TBS Championship tournament continues with Serena Deeb facing Hikaru Shida in first round action. The last time these two met Deeb won and then laid out Shida with her 50th win trophy.

* We’ve also got a continuation of the AEW World Title Eliminator as Jon Moxley will take on The Dark Order’s 10. Moxley delivered a great promo last week and will look to ride that momentum into a big match against 10. The rest of The Dark Order will be looking to one up The Elite not just in the ring but also with their Halloween Costumes. With the holiday only a few days away and The Elite’s ability to steal the show with their costumes may be outdone by The Dark Order tonight.

* Also on tap is a CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish match that was set up following Fish attacking Anthony Greene after their match and Punk making the save. Fish has looked good and picked up a few minor victories but a win over Punk would be a massive upset. MJF will also be in action and there’s sure to be more on tap tonight so let’s get to the action!